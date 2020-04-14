Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Dale Hawerchuk, longtime Barrie Colts coach, finishes final round of chemotherapy

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 2:29 pm
Former Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk has reportedly finished his final round of chemotherapy.
Former Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk has reportedly finished his final round of chemotherapy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

Dale Hawerchuck, longtime Barrie Colts head coach and former NHL star, has finished his final round of chemotherapy, his son, Eric Hawerchuk, tweeted Monday.

“Today my dad finished his final round of chemo protocol in Barrie,” Eric Hawerchuk said on Twitter.

“We hope this is the end of a long journey, but he’s ready for anything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dale Hawerchuk took a leave of absence as head coach of the Barrie Colts last year for the season.

READ MORE: Barrie Colts head coach taking leave of absence in upcoming season for health reasons

The Hockey Hall of Famer has been battling stomach cancer.

Hawerchuk is the longest-serving coach in the history of the Barrie Colts. He led the local team to the OHL playoffs in six of his nine seasons.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLBarrie Coltsdale hawerchukBarrie Colts head coachBarrie Colts head coach Dale HawerchukBarrie hockey teamDale Hawerchuk cancerDale Hawerchuk stomach cancerEric HawerchukOntairo Hockey League
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.