Dale Hawerchuk, longtime Barrie Colts coach, finishes final round of chemotherapy

Dale Hawerchuck, longtime Barrie Colts head coach and former NHL star, has finished his final round of chemotherapy, his son, Eric Hawerchuk, tweeted Monday.

“Today my dad finished his final round of chemo protocol in Barrie,” Eric Hawerchuk said on Twitter.

“We hope this is the end of a long journey, but he’s ready for anything.”

Today my dad finished his final round of chemo Protocol in Barrie. Got to ring the “Bell of Hope” on his way out. “We hope” this is the end of a long journey but he’s ready for anything. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. Means the world to us.Thinking of you all #DaleStrong pic.twitter.com/4mP58YY3Ie — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) April 14, 2020

Dale Hawerchuk took a leave of absence as head coach of the Barrie Colts last year for the season.

The Hockey Hall of Famer has been battling stomach cancer.

Hawerchuk is the longest-serving coach in the history of the Barrie Colts. He led the local team to the OHL playoffs in six of his nine seasons.

— With files from the Canadian Press