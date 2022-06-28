Police investigate ‘suspicious male’ in car who followed Kitchener teen

Send this page to someone via email

A teen was followed by a ‘suspicious’ man in a car in downtown Kitchener on Sunday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred near King Street and Borden Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Police say that the older man behind the wheel asked her if she wanted a ride and then followed her until she ran off.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

They described the man as between 60 to 80 years old with a thin build, white hair, clean-shaven and dressed in a T-shirt. He was said to be driving a larger light-coloured vehicle.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.