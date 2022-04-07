Police seek ‘suspicious’ man lurking in Kitchener park Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a “suspicious” man after an incident at Huron Natural Area in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a man tried to start a chat with a 15-year-old girl at around 1 p.m. near 801 Trillium Dr.

She left the park before reporting what had happened.

Police are describing the suspect as being around 40 years old, tall with short black hair.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

