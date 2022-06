Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after a body was found on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a deceased person in a local waterway around 5 p.m.

Read more: Police search for 2 male suspects following Brampton pharmacy robbery

The body was discovered in the area of Lexington and Long Meadow roads. The intersection is near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

More to come…

BODY FOUND:

– Lexington Rd/Long Meadow Rd in #Brampton

– Deceased person located in the water at approximately 5:00 p.m.

– No further information at this time

– @OfficerSarah1 will be attending the scene shortly

– PR22-0214535 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 27, 2022

Advertisement