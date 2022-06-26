Police search for 2 male suspects following Brampton pharmacy robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after 2 men allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Peel Region.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers were called to the Vodden Street and Lakeridge Drive area of Brampton around 3:42 on Sunday afternoon.

Police said two male suspects, wearing hoodies and masks, stole narcotics from a local pharmacy.

Officers said that weapons were seen during the incident but did not specify what kind of weapons the suspects were armed with.

Police said no injuries were reported.

