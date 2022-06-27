Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police make 2 arrests following knifepoint robbery

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 6:56 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have arrested two men after an alleged armed robbery in Toronto on Saturday.

In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road on June 25.

Police said three men went into a store and began putting items in their bag; they tried to leave without paying.

One of the three men threatened someone who tried to stop them from leaving with a knife before they fled the store, according to Toronto police.

Read more: Police warn public after ‘multiple’ pickpocket thefts in Toronto’s entertainment district

Police said they were quick to locate and charge two men.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Nicholson, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including robbery with a weapon, police said.

Marlo St.Martin, 44, from Toronto was also arrested. He also faces multiple charges, including disguise with intent.

Both appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

Click to play video: 'A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown' A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown
A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagTPS tagEglinton Avenue tagAvenue Road taghold up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers