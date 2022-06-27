Toronto police make 2 arrests following knifepoint robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have arrested two men after an alleged armed robbery in Toronto on Saturday.

In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road on June 25.

Police said three men went into a store and began putting items in their bag; they tried to leave without paying.

One of the three men threatened someone who tried to stop them from leaving with a knife before they fled the store, according to Toronto police.

Police said they were quick to locate and charge two men.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Nicholson, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including robbery with a weapon, police said.

Marlo St.Martin, 44, from Toronto was also arrested. He also faces multiple charges, including disguise with intent.

Both appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

1:34 A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown