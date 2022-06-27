Toronto police make 2 arrests following knifepoint robbery

Police have arrested two men after an alleged armed robbery in Toronto on Saturday.
In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road on June 25.
Police said three men went into a store and began putting items in their bag; they tried to leave without paying.
One of the three men threatened someone who tried to stop them from leaving with a knife before they fled the store, according to Toronto police.
Read more: Police warn public after ‘multiple’ pickpocket thefts in Toronto’s entertainment district
Police said they were quick to locate and charge two men.
Kyle Nicholson, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including robbery with a weapon, police said.
Marlo St.Martin, 44, from Toronto was also arrested. He also faces multiple charges, including disguise with intent.
Both appeared in court on Sunday, police said.
Comments