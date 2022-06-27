Police warn public after ‘multiple’ pickpocket thefts in Toronto’s entertainment district

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public after a series of pickpocket-style thefts were reported in Toronto’s entertainment district.

Toronto Police said officers have received “multiple reports” from people who have had items stolen “including wallets and cell phones.”

Police said suspects allegedly target people who are “socializing and dancing at nightclubs.”

“The items, primarily cell phones, are taken from unattended purses and tables, or pockets from unsuspecting patrons,” a news release read.

Police reminded members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and property when socializing in public spaces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

