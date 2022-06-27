Menu

Crime

Police warn public after ‘multiple’ pickpocket thefts in Toronto’s entertainment district

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 3:27 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are warning the public after a series of pickpocket-style thefts were reported in Toronto’s entertainment district.

Toronto Police said officers have received “multiple reports” from people who have had items stolen “including wallets and cell phones.”

Police said suspects allegedly target people who are “socializing and dancing at nightclubs.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Employee stabbed ‘multiple times’ during hold-up at Toronto bank: police

“The items, primarily cell phones, are taken from unattended purses and tables, or pockets from unsuspecting patrons,” a news release read.

Police reminded members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and property when socializing in public spaces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

