June 2022 Coach of the Month: Gary Sova

Those familiar with mixed martial arts know that there’s a countless amount of disciplines athletes can specialize in. For over forty years, Gary Sova has chosen judo. He is now being recognized by Sport Manitoba as June 2022’s coach of the month.

“Helping young people learn self-defense, a wholesome Olympic sport, and so they can learn discipline and camaraderie. Our club is like a family,” said Sova, the lead instructor of the Inner City Judo Club.

View image in full screen Gary Sova going over a ‘bow’ to his Judo class at the Inner City Judo Club. Arsalan Saaed / Global News

It’s a family that’s helped raise numerous athletes both in and out of the gym, from the moment they chose to take up the sport as a child.

“He was always so committed. He would pick me up from practices and bring me to provincial practices, always supporting me,” said May Baldo-Oduca.

1:21 April 2019 Coach of the Month: May Baldo-Oduca April 2019 Coach of the Month: May Baldo-Oduca – Apr 29, 2019

Baldo-Oduca holds a fourth-degree black belt. She first started learning Judo from Sova in fourth grade.

“My father passed away when I was young, and I always called him dad even when I was growing up,” she said.

“Now I’m a lot older, so it’s Mr. Sova and it always just sticks. It’s never going to be Gary. It’s always Mr. Sova, because that’s how much respect I have for him.”

Sova spreads mutual respect through all of the age groups he coaches at St. Augustine church on River Avenue.

“There are different goals like fitness, self-defense, working to go to the Olympics, or to nationals or just judo tournaments in Manitoba and western Canada,” continued Sova, who has amassed a seventh-degree black belt in Judo.

Only a handful of his athletes rise to compete at a national level, but his love for the sport and attention to detail shines through no matter who’s on the other end of his instructions.

“I look for ability, attitude and to see how they get along with other athletes,” he said.

3:45 80-year-old sensei still teaching Winnipeg judo 80-year-old sensei still teaching Winnipeg judo – May 3, 2017