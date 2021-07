Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Jessica Klimkait has won bronze in the women’s under-57 kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont., defeated Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia in the semi-final to claim bronze. Kosovo’s Judoka Nora Gjakova won the Olympic gold medal, beating Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France in the final.

Klimkait is the first Canadian woman to ever win an Olympic medal in judo.

Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida also won bronze in the event.

– with files from Reuters