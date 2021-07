Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Maggie MacNeil has won Canada’s first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics Monday, after finishing first in the women’s 100m butterfly.

MacNeil, who is from London, Ont., finished with a time of 55.59 seconds.

The silver medal went to China’s Zhang Yufei and the bronze to Australia’s Emma McKeon.

More to come…

