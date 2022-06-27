Menu

Crime

Early morning shots fired at group of pedestrians in Penticton, B.C.

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:02 pm
Files. View image in full screen
Files. Shelby Thom / Global News

Shots were fired early Monday morning in Penticton near Wade Avenue East and Van Horne Street.

Penticton RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired at pedestrians at 2 a.m.

“When Frontline police officers arrived at the location, they learned a group of friends were walking back from a social event when they were approached by an unknown male,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“The unknown male singled out one of the men and began to assault him. One of the other members of the group intervened to try and protect their friend. As they were fending off the male, another unknown male approached from a distance, presented a handgun and fired several indiscriminate shots.”

The group of men from out of town were able to get away uninjured.

Penticton RCMP says this appears to be a non-targeted altercation with an unknown motive.

RCMP is investigating and looking for witnesses, as well as gathering video surveillance. They have also released descriptions of the suspects in hopes of identifying them. The first suspect is described as short and “wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood pulled down over his face.” The second suspect is reported as “taller, stock and wearing a white t-shirt.”

If you have any information about the incident contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

