Body of Calgary man pulled from Okanagan Lake

RCMP have confirmed that the body of a missing Calgary man has been pulled from Okanagan Lake.
According to police, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji jumped into Okanagan Lake from a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point near Peachland on June 18.
The 34-year-old man never resurfaced.
Police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. while the boat was stationary.
On Monday, the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team located and pulled Adedeji’s body out of the water.
Police said Adedeji was vacationing in the Okanagan with five friends.
Several agencies have been searching for Adedeji since he went missing.
They include RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and West Kelowna Fire Rescue.
