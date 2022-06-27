Menu

Canada

Body of Calgary man pulled from Okanagan Lake

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:45 pm
A view of Okanagan Lake, and Rattlesnake Island, from Highway 97. Police say the 34-year-old man jumped into the lake near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island, on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A view of Okanagan Lake, and Rattlesnake Island, from Highway 97. Police say the 34-year-old man jumped into the lake near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island, on Saturday afternoon. Google Maps

RCMP have confirmed that the body of a missing Calgary man has been pulled from Okanagan Lake.

According to police, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji jumped into Okanagan Lake from a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point near Peachland on June 18.

The 34-year-old man never resurfaced.

Police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. while the boat was stationary.

Read more: Man’s drowning averted at Skaha Lake thanks to visitors

On Monday, the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team located and pulled Adedeji’s body out of the water.

Police said Adedeji was vacationing in the Okanagan with five friends.

Several agencies have been searching for Adedeji since he went missing.

They include RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

Click to play video: 'Body of Missing Kelowna woman found' Body of Missing Kelowna woman found
Body of Missing Kelowna woman found

 

 

 

 

