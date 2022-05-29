Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP hand out 22 crime prevention notices over long weekend

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 7:47 pm
crime prevention notice View image in full screen
Penticton RCMP Cst. Dayne Lyons handed out 22 crime prevention notices on vehicle windshields. Penticton RCMP / Submitted

RCMP hit the streets of downtown Penticton over the May long weekend with an “eagle eye” for possible opportunities for crime.

Penticton RCMP Cst. Dayne Lyons handed out 22 crime prevention notices on vehicle windshields warning drivers to be more aware of what they are leaving behind in their cars.

Read more: Intoxicated, naked man carjacks couple in Kelowna: RCMP

“The biggest thing I saw was bags, money, or phones left in view,” said Cst. Lyons in the release.

“While you may know your bag is empty and has nothing of value in it, a criminal doesn’t know that, and you are the one left with a smashed window.”

Cst. Lyons said that auto crimes cost more than $150 million per year, most of which is preventable.

“Auto theft can happen to anyone at any time, prevention is the number one way to ensure you don’t fall victim,” said Cst. Lyons.

penticton tagTheft tagsouth okanagan tagCrime Prevention tagdowntown penticton tagCar Break-Ins tagTheft Prevention tagPenticotn RCMP tag

