Intoxicated, naked man carjacks couple in Kelowna

An intoxicated, naked man carjacked a couple near the Apple Bowl in Kelowna Saturday night.

Kelowna RCMP say a man and his wife were sitting in their car on Burtch Road around 6:40 p.m. when an “unknown intoxicated and unclothed man” opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in, and told them to drive.

“The victims [were] frightened and drove a block to Harvey [and] Burtch before exiting the vehicle at which point the man then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera in the release.

RCMP say the vehicle was located approximately 45 minutes later.

The male had abandoned the vehicle, run through a yard, and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent of stealing it.

RCMP flooded the area and the man was arrested without incident. Police did not say where the vehicle was abandoned or where the man was found.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and vigilant citizens, a quick arrest was made without any injuries,” said Della-Paolera.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Della-Paolera said the man is likely to face multiple charges including possession of stolen property.

The vehicle was undamaged and returned to its owner along with all their personal property.