2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Wainfleet, Ont.

OPP say two people were transported to hospital after a three car crash in the Niagara region early Monday, on Highway 3 near Outred Road south of Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators say the vehicles involved suffered front-end damage and ended up in a ditch around 9 a.m. just off of the thoroughfare.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post the injuries appear to be non-life threatening and that the highway was closed between Rattler Road and Burnaby Road for an investigation.

Collision #Hwy3 Wainfleet. #NiagaraOPP responding to a 3 vehicle collision. 2 people taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Hwy3 closed for investigation, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jOEgeiRKKf — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 27, 2022

