2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Wainfleet, Ont.

OPP say two people were transported to hospital after a three car crash in the Niagara region early Monday, on Highway 3 near Outred Road south of Wainfleet, Ont.
Investigators say the vehicles involved suffered front-end damage and ended up in a ditch around 9 a.m. just off of the thoroughfare.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post the injuries appear to be non-life threatening and that the highway was closed between Rattler Road and Burnaby Road for an investigation.
More to come…
