Traffic

2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Wainfleet, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 12:54 pm
OPP says three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 6 in Niagara Region near Wainfleet on June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP says three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 6 in Niagara Region near Wainfleet on June 27, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

OPP say two people were transported to hospital after a three car crash in the Niagara region early Monday, on Highway 3 near Outred Road south of Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators say the vehicles involved suffered front-end damage and ended up in a ditch around 9 a.m. just off of the thoroughfare.

Read more: 3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post the injuries appear to be non-life threatening and that the highway was closed between Rattler Road and Burnaby Road for an investigation.

More to come…

