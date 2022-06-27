Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:10 am
OPP say three children were sent to hospital after a crash on Highway 6 near Greens Road on June 26, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say three children were sent to hospital after a crash on Highway 6 near Greens Road on June 26, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Three children were sent to hospital Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, according to OPP.

Investigators say one of the youngsters was sent to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition after an SUV left the roadway and flipped on its side around 8 p.m on Highway 6 south of Green Road.

Two other children suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Read more: ‘I will always honour her’: Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist’s death

“The driver was not hurt and was found to be unlicensed,” Gagliardi said in a release on Monday morning.

Trending Stories

OPP say they suspect impairment following the results of a roadside test.

No charges have been laid, but the driver has been suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crimestoppers

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagHighway 6 tagHaldimand County tagCaledonia tagMVC taggreens road tagmary gagliardi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers