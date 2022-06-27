3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three children were sent to hospital Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, according to OPP.

Investigators say one of the youngsters was sent to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition after an SUV left the roadway and flipped on its side around 8 p.m on Highway 6 south of Green Road.

Two other children suffered minor injuries in the incident.

“The driver was not hurt and was found to be unlicensed,” Gagliardi said in a release on Monday morning.

OPP say they suspect impairment following the results of a roadside test.

No charges have been laid, but the driver has been suspended.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crimestoppers