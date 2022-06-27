3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

Three children were sent to hospital Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, according to OPP.
Investigators say one of the youngsters was sent to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition after an SUV left the roadway and flipped on its side around 8 p.m on Highway 6 south of Green Road.
Two other children suffered minor injuries in the incident.
“The driver was not hurt and was found to be unlicensed,” Gagliardi said in a release on Monday morning.
OPP say they suspect impairment following the results of a roadside test.
No charges have been laid, but the driver has been suspended.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crimestoppers
