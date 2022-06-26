Okanagan residents march for women’s rights following decision to quash Roe v Wade

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna residents marched in support of women’s rights on Sunday, following last week’s decision by the United States Supreme court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the precedent-setting case that had guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. Now, abortion rights will be governed by individual American states.

“There was definitely sadness, there were tears. Knowing that an entire country doesn’t see me and doesn’t see other uterus owners as actual humans is really disheartening and it kind of gets you in the gut,” said Candace Banks, Pro-Choice Rally Event Organizer.

The group of close to 100 people marched from City Park to the courthouse steps chanting “My body, my choice, My body, my choice.”

In Canada, abortion was decriminalized in 1988, and since then they have been available under the Canada Health Act, though accessibility varies across the country.

During Sunday’s rally, the group was met with counter-protesters who are fighting to have abortions made illegal here in Canada and praised the U.S. for overturning Roe v Wade.

“We rejoiced that Roe v Wade was turned down and now we’re hoping it’s going to happen in Canada as well,” said Denise Mountenay, Abortion Opponent.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the U.S. Supreme Court calling the ruling ‘horrific.’

For those that are attending the pro-choice rally, their hope is that Canada will never follow suit.

“I will not let our current government and our future government behave the way the U.S. is behaving,” said Banks.

“I’m here for every person that Roe v Wade affects.”

Moving forward, the pro-choice rallies are expected to continue.