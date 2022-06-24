Menu

Canada

Trudeau slams ‘horrific’ U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Pelosi calls SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade ruling a “slap in the face of women”' Pelosi calls SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade ruling a “slap in the face of women”
WATCH: Pelosi calls SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade ruling a "slap in the face of women"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the U.S. Supreme Court ruling stripping American women and people who can get pregnant of the right to abortions, calling it “horrific.”

The top court overturned the precedent-setting Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” Trudeau tweeted.

Trending Stories

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

More to come.

