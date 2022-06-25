Menu

Sports

Plouffe sisters help Canada advance to women’s 3×3 basketball semifinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2022 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Edmonton MVP: Kaylee Plouffe' Global Edmonton MVP: Kaylee Plouffe
Quinn Phillips tells us about Kaylee Plouffe, a talented volleyball player who also has the genes and talent to excel in another sport as well – Mar 10, 2020

The Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2022 after back-to-back wins on Saturday.

Canada defeated top-seeded Germany 22-13 and then topped the United States 14-10 to move on to the tournament’s next round.

The semifinal and final will both be on Sunday.

“I am just super proud of our team,” Michelle Plouffe said after the second win of the day.

“We came in here, and to us, we thought we could get to the podium, but I think to other people we were an underdog, so I’m just so proud of how we fought through each match.”

Edmonton’s Michelle Plouffe finished with nine points and three key assists against Germany, shooting 4-for-5 from one-point range and 2-for-3 from long range.

Twin sister Katherine Plouffe and Paige Crozon each scored five points while Kacie Bosch had a game-high five rebounds.

“Germany is a great team, they have a lot of chemistry, they’ve played together for a while,” Crozon said after beating Germany.

“We played them in the women’s series final last year and lost so we know they’re a really great team and really had to prepare coming into this game.”

Read more: Trip to Tokyo Olympics would be worth every penny for Edmonton’s Plouffe sisters

The U.S. was undefeated heading into Saturday’s quarter-final.

In the final minute of play, Katherine Plouffe found a cutting Bosch who was fouled under the rim and went to the line to make a free throw to give Canada a 13-10 advantage.

A jumper from Katherine Plouffe extended Canada’s lead to 14-10 make the semifinals.

Read more: Edmonton’s Plouffe sisters to live dream at Rio Olympics

© 2022 The Canadian Press
