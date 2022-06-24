Police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in connection with Toronto homicide

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on June 15 at around 10:10 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street area.
Officers said a man who had been shot was found outside the north exit of the Sheppard subway station.
Police said life-saving measures were provided, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers have identified the victim as 28-year-old Kian Hoseyni from Toronto.
Police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for 30-year-old Kiarash Parzham from Richmond Hill.
Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder.
“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
According to police, officers are also searching for a vehicle believed to have been used in the homicide.
Police are looking for a 2014 Hyundai Tucson with an Ontario licence plate reading CVBA 460.
“If the vehicle is located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
