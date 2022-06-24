Menu

Crime

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in connection with Toronto homicide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:56 pm
Police are searching for Kiarash Parzham, 30, wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for Kiarash Parzham, 30, wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 15 at around 10:10 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street area.

Officers said a man who had been shot was found outside the north exit of the Sheppard subway station.

Police said life-saving measures were provided, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: Man found shot in Toronto parking lot dies, police say

Officers have identified the victim as 28-year-old Kian Hoseyni from Toronto.

Police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for 30-year-old Kiarash Parzham from Richmond Hill.

Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

According to police, officers are also searching for a vehicle believed to have been used in the homicide.

Police are looking for a 2014 Hyundai Tucson with an Ontario licence plate reading CVBA 460.

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in connection with Toronto homicide - image View image in full screen
Toronto Police / Handout

“If the vehicle is located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

