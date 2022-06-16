Man found shot in Toronto parking lot dies, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in a parking lot following reports of a shooting on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, police said a man had been shot and life-saving measures were performed.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

A portion of the TTC subway was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. No suspect description was released.

Meanwhile, about 15 minutes later at around 10:24 p.m., another shooting was reported in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area, police said.

Police said one victim was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Investigators said there was a confrontation prior to the shooting.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Yonge St + Sheppard Av

– Police are on scene investigating

– North exit to TTC subway is not accessible @TTCnotices

– Man has been pronounced deceased

– This is now a homicide investigation

-Anyone w/info contact police#GO1138477

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 16, 2022

SHOOTING:

Eglinton Av East + Brimley Rd

10:24pm

– Reports of gunshots heard in the area

– Police are on scene

– One person has been located with a gunshot wound@TorontoMedics are on scene transporting victim to hospital with a non life-threatening injury#GO1138539

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 16, 2022

