Crime

Man found shot in Toronto parking lot dies, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 6:34 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in a parking lot following reports of a shooting on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, police said a man had been shot and life-saving measures were performed.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Read more: 33-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto homicide

A portion of the TTC subway was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. No suspect description was released.

Meanwhile, about 15 minutes later at around 10:24 p.m., another shooting was reported in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area, police said.

Trending Stories

Police said one victim was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Investigators said there was a confrontation prior to the shooting.

