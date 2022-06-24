Downtown Storywalk Challenge brings readers and local businesses together

Send this page to someone via email

An initiative by the Guelph Public Library encourages reading and also provides a chance to win a prize while supporting local business.

The Downtown Storywalk Challenge involves reading the book “Sometimes I Feel Like a Fox” by Danielle Daniel while visiting participating businesses in the downtown.

Each business will have a storyboard that coincides with a page in the book. Participants write down the storyboard with the correct business on their entry forms.

Guelph Public Library Programmer Laura Metcalfe says it is a fun activity that gets people out to the downtown.

“The point is to get people into the downtown core (after) it comes back from being closed down with COVID,” said Metcalfe.

“We just wanted to get everyone back into the community.”

In a news release, the Library’s Supervisor of Community Engagement, Meg Forestell-Page said, “The goal of our Downtown Guelph StoryWalk Challenge is to provide an engaging family literacy activity to our summer reading club participants, while also helping to drive traffic to our Downtown community.”

Participants begin their trek at the Library’s main branch, reading the book from one page to the next, strolling along the windows of participating businesses.

Those businesses are in order:

Creative Edge

Feather and Foe

The Bookshelf

Wyndham Art Supplies

The Flour Barrel

Skyline

Noki Farms

Planet Bean

Artatexture Hair

The Stone Store

Simply Wonderful Toys

Market Fresh

Janus Books

The tour ends back at the library.

Participants must submit their completed entry form to the main library by September 5th to win random prizes.

“All the business owners and staff are so excited to be a part of (this initiative),” said Metcalfe.

“Many of them made connections themselves with the pages that they were given, and they have just this joyful spirit about being involved with this initiative.”

For more information on the Downtown Storywalk Challenge, visit the Guelph Public Library website.