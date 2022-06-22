Winnipeg Jets announce 2022 Young Stars Classic schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets organization will be joined by the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and host Vancouver Canucks for the 2022 Young Stars Classic scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C.

The Jets prospects will open the tournament on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. CT versus their Flames counterparts. Winnipeg will also play Vancouver on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. CT and wind up their portion of the tournament on Monday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. against Edmonton.

This will be the seventh appearance for the Jets in this event, going back to the inaugural season of 2011-12 when Winnipeg’s lineup included Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry.

Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Eric Comrie, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor also played in the tournament at the outset of their professional careers.

The Jets are expected to announce the roster of players they’ll be sending to this year’s Young Stars Classic closer to the start of the tournament.

It will be the Jets’ first visit to Penticton since 2018 as the tournament was not played in 2019 and then cancelled in 2020 and ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

