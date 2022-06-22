Police identify 3 suspects in Brampton shooting, 2 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made two arrests and are searching for a third man after a Monday night shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road around 11 p.m. Monday after reports of gun fire.

Police found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brampton shooting

Three men were identified as suspects in the investigation, according to Peel police.

Police arrested Alexander Maharaj, an 18-year-old from Brampton and charged him with attempted murder using a firearm and accessory after the fact.

Story continues below advertisement

Rithushan Kumarathasan, 19 and also from Brampton, was charged with accessory after the fact, police said.

Officers are still searching for another man: Harnoor Thind, 20 years of age from Brampton.

“Harnoor Thind is encouraged to speak with legal counsel, and make arrangements to surrender himself to police,” police said.