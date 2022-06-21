Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brampton shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 7:04 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road at around 11:12 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said the man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

In an update, police said the man’s injuries were non life-threatening.

Police said suspects fled the area but did not release any descriptors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

