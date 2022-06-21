Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Brampton on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road at around 11:12 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Paramedics said the man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.
In an update, police said the man’s injuries were non life-threatening.
Police said suspects fled the area but did not release any descriptors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
