Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road at around 11:12 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said the man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

In an update, police said the man’s injuries were non life-threatening.

Police said suspects fled the area but did not release any descriptors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

