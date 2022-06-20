3 boys under 18 charged after several pharmacy robberies in Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have charged three boys, all under the age of 18, in an attempted pharmacy robbery in Brampton on June 7. Police also allege the trio committed several other robberies across the region.

Police said the three suspects were first found on June 9 driving a stolen blue Toyota Corolla in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Central Parkway East in Mississauga.

The vehicle was reported stolen two days before on June 7 from York Region, police said.

Investigators allege the vehicle was used in a pharmacy robbery in Brampton on the same day it was stolen. They also said the accused were wearing masks and clothing to conceal their identities.

“Police intervened and affected the arrest of suspects ahead of a robbery,” the force said.

After the initial investigation, police allege that the three boys were involved in other pharmacy robberies throughout Peel Region on May 24, June 1, June 2, June 7 and June 9.

In total, 56 charges have been laid against the three youths.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of all of the accused cannot be revealed due to their ages.

A 14-year-old boy from Mississauga, a 16-year-old boy from Brampton and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton have all been charged, police said.

All three are facing charges such as robbery, using an imitation firearm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, possession of property obtained by crime, among others.

Anyone with information regarding any recent robberies is asked to contact police.