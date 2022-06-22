Body of 74-year-old missing boater recovered in Lake Erie: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP says the search for a 74-year-old boater who went missing near Port Maitland on Thursday night is over after his body was recovered in Lake Erie.

An underwater search and recovery unit say they found the body just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Haldimand County OPP spokesperson Mary Gagliardi says the search for the man began just before 5:30 p.m on June 16 after he was reported overdue by a family member.

The OPP’s Marine Unit, Aviation Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) from Trenton, Niagara Regional Police and the Canadian Coast Guard were engaged in the search near the Dunnville area on Friday and part of Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday morning, OPP told Global News the search had become a recovery initiative involving an underwater search and recovery team and a marine unit.

Gagliardi says a victim services team has connected with family members and further information on the deceased will be provided at a later date.