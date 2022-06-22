Menu

Crime

Man faces weapons charge after 4-hour standoff at Grimsby, Ont. condo

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 8:59 am
Man faces weapons charge after 4-hour standoff at Grimsby, Ont. condo - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man has been charged following a four-hour standoff with police at a Grimsby, Ont., condominium on Monday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say the stalemate took place in a residential area near North Service Road and Winston Road after witnesses saw a man entering a lobby carrying what was believed to be a handgun.

“After speaking with witnesses, uniformed officers confirmed the suspect retreated to an apartment inside the condominium,” Niagara police said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton police lay arson charge following downtown blaze

The 29-year-old Grimsby man would eventually surrender peacefully to police.

There were no injuries as a result of the interaction.

A replica black and silver pistol would be recovered by investigators after a search of the condo.

The man is facing a single charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.

