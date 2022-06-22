Man faces weapons charge after 4-hour standoff at Grimsby, Ont. condo

A man has been charged following a four-hour standoff with police at a Grimsby, Ont., condominium on Monday morning.
Niagara Regional Police say the stalemate took place in a residential area near North Service Road and Winston Road after witnesses saw a man entering a lobby carrying what was believed to be a handgun.
“After speaking with witnesses, uniformed officers confirmed the suspect retreated to an apartment inside the condominium,” Niagara police said in a release.
The 29-year-old Grimsby man would eventually surrender peacefully to police.
There were no injuries as a result of the interaction.
A replica black and silver pistol would be recovered by investigators after a search of the condo.
The man is facing a single charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.
