Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police lay arson charge following downtown blaze

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 21, 2022 5:09 pm
An arson charge has been laid by Hamilton Police, after flames destroyed a century-old downtown building on Saturday. View image in full screen
An arson charge has been laid by Hamilton Police, after flames destroyed a century-old downtown building on Saturday. Lisa Polewski

A Hamilton woman has been arrested, after a massive fire that caused a vacant downtown industrial building to collapse over the weekend.

Hamilton police say 42-year-old Melissa Selman faces arson and break and enter with intent charges.

Read more: Fire destroys vacant downtown Hamilton commercial building

Police confirmed Monday that the arson unit was probing the blaze, which destroyed the former Hamilton Store Fixtures building on King Street West.

Story continues below advertisement

As many as 45 firefighters battled the flames on Saturday morning, and the fire sent smoke wafting across the city.

Trending Stories

Crews have since demolished what was left of the century-old building, leaving behind a pile of rubble.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagArson tagHamilton Police Service tagHamilton Fire tagHamilton Fire Department tagarson investigation taghamilton arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers