Hamilton police lay arson charge following downtown blaze

A Hamilton woman has been arrested, after a massive fire that caused a vacant downtown industrial building to collapse over the weekend.

Hamilton police say 42-year-old Melissa Selman faces arson and break and enter with intent charges.

Police confirmed Monday that the arson unit was probing the blaze, which destroyed the former Hamilton Store Fixtures building on King Street West.

As many as 45 firefighters battled the flames on Saturday morning, and the fire sent smoke wafting across the city.

Crews have since demolished what was left of the century-old building, leaving behind a pile of rubble.