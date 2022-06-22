New youth wellness hub opens at University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

There is a new wellness hub for youth in Guelph, Ont., who are seeking mental health support.

The Grove Wellington Guelph officially opened their newest location on the main campus of the University of Guelph on Tuesday.

Executive director Cyndy Forsyth says it is a one-stop-shop for youth who require social services.

“(Youth) can walk into our Erin site, or they can walk into our University of Guelph site, and all our site supports talk to one another,” said Forsyth.

“With the youth’s permission, they can access the youth’s file and pick up where they left off.”

Youth will be able to access a number of support services and amenities.

“Some want to grab a snack, some want to charge their phone. We have pool tables and recreational space,” said Forsyth.

“Some youth are looking for extra support. It might be resume writing, how to get a job, interview skills, or they might want to talk to someone about a situation that they are going through.”

“We have seen a demand for youth mental health services increase by 40 per cent since the start of the pandemic … specifically in sadness, anxiety, low mood, and eating disorders,” said Forsyth.

“This is a great example of collaboration among The Grove and its partners, the University of Guelph, local youth, and service organizations,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“The result is a more effective ‘one-door’ model that will provide youth with the services they need, when and where they need them, without having to navigate multiple agencies or tell their story multiple times.”

There are a total of four hubs in operation, with the others located in Palmerston and Fergus.

Forsyth says there will be three more opening in the near future.

