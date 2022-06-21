Man arrested after several condo parking garage break ins: police

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break and enter and mischief investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said between June 9 and 16, a man allegedly entered “several” condo parking garages in the Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East area.
Police allege the man broke into “several vehicles” and stole items.
According to police, on June 16, Robert Debellis was arrested.
He is now facing several charges including five counts of break and enter and 27 counts of mischief to damage property under $5,000.
Officers said he appeared in court on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
