Crime

Man arrested after several condo parking garage break ins: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 12:42 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. CKL

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break and enter and mischief investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between June 9 and 16, a man allegedly entered “several” condo parking garages in the Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East area.

Police allege the man broke into “several vehicles” and stole items.

According to police, on June 16, Robert Debellis was arrested.

Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brampton shooting

He is now facing several charges including five counts of break and enter and 27 counts of mischief to damage property under $5,000.

Officers said he appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

