London, Ont. kicks off 20th annual Forest City London Music Week

After two years of restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, live musicians are back and playing on for the 20th anniversary of Forest City London Music Week (FCLMW).

The festivities kicked off on Sunday with the Forest City London Music Awards (FCLMA) Jazz and Classical Awards Show at the Aeolian Hall.

Mario Circelli, founder and chair of the FCLMA, said the arts world took a major hit following years of uncertainty and stress.

“It’s been a difficult two years not knowing if you’re going to be able to play in front of an audience,” Circelli said.

“If there’s a couple of lessons learned from the pandemic and the isolation (of) being at home, many people turn to the arts,” he added. “Whether it was listening to music, streaming music, watching films and videos, it really demonstrated to society how important the arts are.”

Excited and ready to continue “rocking out” through the week, Circelli said Londoners can still gear up for the annual SoundCheck for Success, music career day, London Live, the FCLMA Battle of the High School Bands and a variety of showcases featuring different genres and styles of music.

“It’s an opportunity to recognize and realize that we’ve got some great music happening right here in London,” Circelli said.

As a “student of music” himself, Circelli added that he is particularly looking forward to the SoundCheck for Success happening Saturday.

“Whether you’re a novice musician, a seasoned musician or just a music fan, it’s an opportunity to come out and learn about the industry,” he said.

Circelli added that the special theme for the 20th annual FCLMW will also be focused on addressing mental health, holding their Musicians for Mental Health event on Monday.

“Mental health is real, and it affects a large portion of society,” he said. “It was an opportunity to kind of demystify it and demonstrate that it’s OK to ask for help.

“People do suffer and we’re all in this together.”

FCLMW will close out with the Pop and Rock Awards Gala Show at the London Music Hall this Sunday.

For more information about FCLMW, visit their website.