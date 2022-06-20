Menu

Crime

Aylmer, Ont. investigate ‘grandparent’ phone scams after one resident loses $10,000

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 10:58 am
Aylmer, Ont., police said a 74-year-old resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be a grandson, explaining that he needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail. The suspect met in person to retrieve the money from the victim on Thursday, June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Aylmer, Ont., police are investigating two “grandparent” phone scams in which a caller claiming to be a grandson said he urgently needed money to be bailed out of jail.

On Thursday, a 67-year-old resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be a grandson, explaining that he needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail.

A second man on the phone call claimed to be a police officer and directed the complainant to withdraw the money in large denominations while scheduling to meet to hand over the money.

The complainant did not comply, realizing it was a scam, according to police.

Later that same day, a second resident was contacted, and the same conversation took place.

Police said the 74-year-old resident did not realize this was a scam and turned over $10,000 later Thursday.

There have been several so-called “grandparent scams” reported across Ontario in recent months.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer Police Service at 519-773-3146 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
