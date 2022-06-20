Aylmer, Ont. investigate ‘grandparent’ phone scams after one resident loses $10,000

Send this page to someone via email

Aylmer, Ont., police are investigating two “grandparent” phone scams in which a caller claiming to be a grandson said he urgently needed money to be bailed out of jail.

On Thursday, a 67-year-old resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be a grandson, explaining that he needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail.

A second man on the phone call claimed to be a police officer and directed the complainant to withdraw the money in large denominations while scheduling to meet to hand over the money.

The complainant did not comply, realizing it was a scam, according to police.

Later that same day, a second resident was contacted, and the same conversation took place.

Police said the 74-year-old resident did not realize this was a scam and turned over $10,000 later Thursday.

There have been several so-called “grandparent scams” reported across Ontario in recent months.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer Police Service at 519-773-3146 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.