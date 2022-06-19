Norfolk OPP searching for suspect after woman shot in residence

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Norfolk County OPP are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly shot inside a residence.

Police say shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence on West Street in Simcoe for reports of a shooting.

Read more: OPP investigate fireworks shot from moving vehicle at buildings and people

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a heavier set and dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a red or burgundy coloured SUV. It was last seen travelling on Queen Street South.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE – The #OPP Norfolk County Crime Unit is looking to identify a suspect and vehicle involved in this ongoing incident. Anyone with

information is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/1VqS1xT8eS — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 19, 2022