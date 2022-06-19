Menu

Crime

Norfolk OPP searching for suspect after woman shot in residence

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 19, 2022 1:19 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Norfolk County OPP are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly shot inside a residence.

Police say shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence on West Street in Simcoe for reports of a shooting.

Read more: OPP investigate fireworks shot from moving vehicle at buildings and people

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a heavier set and dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Read more: Norfolk OPP charge 3 men in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a red or burgundy coloured SUV. It was last seen travelling on Queen Street South.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

