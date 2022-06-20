Car lovers revel in Okanagan car show on Father’s Day

Not even the rain could stop families from celebrating their dads on Father’s Day at the Boyds Autobody Fathers Day Car Show in Kelowna.

More than 500 cars, motorboats, motorcycles, hot rods, trucks and vendors converged in City Park to put on one of the largest car shows in the Okanagan.

“Guys really enjoy this kind of stuff. You get to look at cars that maybe you owned when you were younger [and] you can look at a car you would like to have one day,” said Methal Abougoush Boyd Autobody and Glass owner and operator.

For 20 years the car show has been a family tradition. Together they can check out the latest and greatest car models, grab something to eat, dance to live music and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Admission is free, however, there is a fundraising car raffle, a silent auction and more to raise funds for the Child Advocacy Centre; an organization that supports children impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Abougoush says they partnered with the not-for-profit organization in 2019 and this year he has high fundraising hopes.

“Up to today we have raised $140,000 for them and we are hoping to get another $110,000 raised to raise a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

The event is also a way for one West Kelowna woman was able to pay tribute to her father. Candi Adams is showing her father’s classic truck.

“It’s my father’s truck, he always brought it out to this show he loved this show,” said Adams. “It’s Father’s Day and it’s so important to represent him at our first Father’s Day without him.”

More than thirty thousand people are expected to visit the one-day car show.