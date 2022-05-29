Menu

Fire

RV fire closes Highway 3, east of Osoyoos

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 4:19 pm
The fire started just before noon and videos sent to Global News show the RV completely engulfed in flames. View image in full screen
The fire started just before noon and videos sent to Global News show the RV completely engulfed in flames. Ron Hiller / Submitted

An RV burst into flames on Highway 3 about 20km east of Osoyoos Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just before noon. Videos sent to Global News show the RV completely engulfed in flames.

Read more: Driver escapes as car catches fire in Kelowna

Motorists say that the highway is closed in both directions.

“Reports of a vehicle incident east of [Osoyoos] blocking the [Crowsnest Highway] at Eagle Point,” tweeted DriveBC. “Crews are en route, assessment in progress.”
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown or if anyone has been injured.

