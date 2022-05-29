RV fire closes Highway 3, east of Osoyoos

An RV burst into flames on Highway 3 about 20km east of Osoyoos Sunday afternoon.
The fire started just before noon. Videos sent to Global News show the RV completely engulfed in flames.
Motorists say that the highway is closed in both directions.
“Reports of a vehicle incident east of [Osoyoos] blocking the [Crowsnest Highway] at Eagle Point,” tweeted DriveBC. “Crews are en route, assessment in progress.”
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown or if anyone has been injured.
Car fire fills sky with smoke near Kelowna airport
Comments