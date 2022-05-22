After pandemic hiatus, World of Wheels car show returns to Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus, nearly 15,000 visitors flocked to the Peachland World of Wheels Show and Shine event in the Okanagan Valley on Sunday.

The 23rd annual car show displayed close to 700 cars, trucks and motorcycles — everything from race cars to classics and unrestored original vehicles, event organizers told Global News.

“We appreciate the response from all the participants because if it wasn’t for the participants and the people coming through to look at the cars, we wouldn’t have a show,” said Randy Bloy, vice-chair for the World of Wheels Show and Shine.

Read more: Peachland car show attracts thousands

The pandemic has created pent up demand from car enthusiasts, he added. Previous Peachland car shows have attracted about 10,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are from First Avenue to Eighth which is the end of the park. We’ve got both parks are full — we’ve never had both parks full,” Bloy said.

1:49 Famous ‘Field of Dreams’ goes to auction Famous ‘Field of Dreams’ goes to auction – Oct 1, 2021

Collector Wayne Barron displayed his own 1979 AMC Pacer Wagon on Sunday. He said the about 30,000 of the vehicles were built in “different combinations” between 1975 and 1980.

“They do have value but to me, it’s more than money – it’s the style of the car and what it represents in the automotive industry,” he said in an interview.

Car show visitors also had the opportunity to listen to live music and enjoy a variety of vendors.