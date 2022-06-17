Menu

Traffic

Sea to Sky bus service to resume Wednesday as marathon transit strike ends

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 7:32 pm
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
Transit workers in the Sea-to-Sky corridor reached a five-year collective agreement on Tues. June 14, 2022, ending a months-long strike over unfair wages. Global News

Residents of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton will finally be able to take the bus again, when transit service resumes next Wednesday.

BC Transit confirmed Friday that buses would be back on the road starting June 22, after transit workers with Unifor Local 114 successfuly ratified a collective agreement.

Read more: Sea to Sky drivers to return to work, ending record-breaking B.C. transit strike

More than 80 unionized workers had been on the picket lines since Jan. 29 in the dispute with BC Transit contractors Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transit, which are part of PWTransit Canada. The deal, ratified Tuesday, ended what Unifor said was the longest transit strike in B.C. history.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler and the District of Squamish are offering riders free transit until at least July 3 to “welcome customers back on board and provide time to purchase other pass products.”

BC Transit says Pemberton will also offer free transit, and is still working out an end date.

BC Transit said the delay in getting buses back on the road is a result of refreshing training for drivers to “ensure a safe return to service.”

Read more: Whistler-area bus drivers go back to bargaining table as transit strike continues

The bitter strike centred primarily around wages, with workers complaining of a pay gap between Sea-to-Sky operators and their Metro Vancouver and Victoria counterparts.

The five-year agreement reached Tuesday, retroactive to April 2020, will offers wage increases of 1.5, two, three, three and four per cent annually, for a total bump of 13.5 per cent by 2024.

