Whistler-area bus drivers go back to bargaining table as transit strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing BC Transit drivers in the Sea-to-Sky region has agreed to go back to the bargaining table with their employer, while a transit strike continues.

Unifor Local 114 represents more than 80 transit workers at Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transit — a part of PWTransit Canada — who hit the picket line on Jan. 29, citing unfair wages.

“Transit workers have demonstrated incredible determination over the last three months,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western regional director, in a Friday news release.

“We will enter these new negotiations in good faith and will continue to bargain for fair compensation.”

Negotiations will resume on May 11, alongside mediator Dave Schaub.

Story continues below advertisement

The transit workers voted to strike in August last year. They say they’re paid between $3 and $4 less per hour for the same task as bus drivers in Vancouver, and want to narrow the gap.

Their strike impacts thousands of residents commuting through Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish.

For weeks, Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton has urged Unifor and PWTransit Canada to work out a deal, claiming the service blackout has resulted in more impaired driving and walking along a dangerous highway.

1:11 Whistler mayor speaks out in frustration over the ongoing transit strike Whistler mayor speaks out in frustration over the ongoing transit strike – Mar 14, 2022

In its own Friday statement, PWTransit Canada said Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transportation said the company understands the “enormous impact” the strike has had on the communities it serves.

“We are hopeful this these meetings will result in a fair and reasonable agreement so our employees return to work serving the Sea-to-Sky communities,” it wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

PWTransit Canada has previously said Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transportation proposed a fair deal to Unifor Local 114. The Feb. 24 offer included retroactive pay increases dating back to 2020, an increase to wages for all employees in each year of the agreement and full benefits for all employees within the terms of the agreement.

It was rejected without a counter-proposal, the company said in a statement posted to its website.

Striking drivers who spoke with Global News in March said they had yet see an offer that includes a fair wage, pension plan and benefits for everybody.