Woman rushed to burn centre in critical condition after altercation at Toronto bus shelter

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to a burn centre with critical injuries after an altercation at an Etobicoke bus shelter, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 12:23 p.m. Friday to the area of Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue for reports of a man who assaulted a woman.

Const. Edward Parks told Global News that there was an altercation at a bus shelter in the area which escalated.

Parks said the victim suffered serious injuries.

He added that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman in her 20s to a burn centre in life-threatening condition.

A male suspect is in custody in relation to the incident.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE

Kipling Ave + Dundas St W

– reports man assaulted a woman

– victim transported to hospital by emerg run

– male in custody#GO1149694

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2022