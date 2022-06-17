Man taken to trauma centre after Mississauga stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Mississauga Friday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the area of Creditview Road and Duval Drive, near Britannia Road West.

Police said there were reports of a man who was stabbed and he was taken to a hospital.

His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area around 5 a.m. to contact officers.

