Crime

Family-friendly drag show in Victoria, B.C. cancelled after threatening phone calls: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 11:48 am
The Canadian flag and the Pride flag flying next to each other. View image in full screen
Hamilton's Catholic school board has voted in favour of flying the Pride flag in front of the city's schools during Pride month for the first time ever. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Hate has no place in Victoria.

That’s the message Victoria police want to share with the public after a local business received concerning and threatening phone calls about an upcoming family-friendly drag show.

VicPD said officers received two separate reports Wednesday from the staff at a business in the 900-block of Kings Road.

The callers specifically mentioned the upcoming family-friendly drag event, police said, and the comments “caused concern for the safety of staff, event participants and guests.”

The event has now been cancelled, police confirmed.

“It is very disappointing to learn of these deeply concerning calls and the impact that they have had on staff, event organizers and those who were looking forward to this event,” said Staff Sgt. Jennifer Ames, co-chair of the Greater Victoria Police diversity advisory committee.

“Hate has no place in Victoria. We want those who were looking forward to this event to know that we’re responding to ensure that they are safe and that we hope for the return of this event.”

If anyone has information about these incidents and has not yet spoken to officers, call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report something anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
