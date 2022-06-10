Menu

Crime

More than 75% of Victoria residents don’t feel safe downtown at night: Victoria PD survey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 5:04 pm
Snow capped mountains are seen behind a lit up British Columbia Legislature in downtown Victoria, Wed. Dec. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
VicPD conducted its annual community survey, gauging the public's thoughts on crimes within the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A new survey out of Victoria shows the majority of local residents don’t feel safe in the city’s downtown after dark.

The Victoria Police Department survey found that 79 per cent of those who participated in the survey feel unsafe in the downtown core at night, and 37 per cent said they don’t even feel safe during the day.

More than half of respondents, 52 per cent, said their perception of crime within the city increased while 26 per cent said they’ve also been the victim of crime in the past five years.

Read more: Victoria police say groups of youth are randomly attacking people, openly consuming drugs

“Victoria does have the highest crime severity index for a municipally policed municipality in British Columbia. Our crime severity index is 138. That’s higher than Vancouver,” Bowen Osoko said, a Victoria Police Department spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s higher than any other municipality police department. It’s also higher than Surrey, for example, who is way above the B.C. average as well.”

The surveys were sent out at random to 5000 residents of Victoria and Esquimalt.

Read more: ‘Top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in B.C.’: 3 men charged in $30M bust

A number of “problems” the city is facing was posed to the survey participants.

The number one “problem” residents would like to see addressed better was “homelessness” at 18 per cent followed by “mental health” at 16 per cent.

More than 1,300 people completed the questionnaire.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown' Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown
Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown – May 25, 2022
Victoria tagVictoria police tagVictoria crime tagVictoria Police Department tagVicPD tagDowntown Victoria tagVictoria residents tagVictoria survey tag

