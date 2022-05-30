Man arrested for shooting pellet gun from apartment window in Victoria

Police in Victoria have arrested a man and seized two replica firearms after he shot a pellet gun from an apartment building window in the city.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, police said in a Monday news release. The man was reportedly shooting the pellets at passing vehicles from his suite.
“The suspect surrendered to police without further incident,” VicPD wrote in the release.
“Upon further investigation, officers learned that the suspect did not strike a vehicle or person, and no one was injured during the incident.”
The suspect was brought into police custody and released with a court date and several conditions. Police have recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-005-7654, extension 1.
