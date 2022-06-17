Investigation continues into incident that left Eglinton LRT worker dead

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is ongoing into an incident last month in which a worker on the Eglinton LRT project died.

Crosslinx, the construction consortium building on the LRT, told Global News in a statement that the incident happened on May 25.

Crosslinx said a worker at the Cedarvale Station site (formerly Eglinton West station), located at Eglinton Avenue West and Allan Road, died after being hit by a cement truck.

The worker was an employee of a subcontractor working on the project, the statement said.

Metrolinx added that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and the victim died at the scene.

“Toronto police, the Ministry of Labour and Crosslinx Transit Solutions each launched investigations. Crosslinx is cooperating with the police and the ministry,” Crosslinx said.

The investigations continue.

“In addition to launching an investigation, Crosslinx informed Metrolinx, TTC, the City of Toronto, all Crosslinx employees and our subcontractors about the incident,” the statement added.

The Ministry of Labour released the site to Crosslinx on May 30.