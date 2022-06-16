Boy suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Toronto police said officers received reports that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.
Toronto paramedics said the boy suffered serious, possibly life-altering injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
Officers said the intersection is closed.
