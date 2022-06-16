Menu

Crime

Boy suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 8:16 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say a teen has died a week after sustaining serious injuries, when a car flipped over on a busy downtown sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Toronto police said officers received reports that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.

Read more: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto paramedics said the boy suffered serious, possibly life-altering injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said the intersection is closed.

