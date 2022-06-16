Boy suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Toronto police said officers received reports that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.

Toronto paramedics said the boy suffered serious, possibly life-altering injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said the intersection is closed.

COLLISION:

Thorncliffe Pk Dr & Overlea Blvd

– reports of a child struck by a driver

– police o/s

– officers advised a boy has been struck, serious injuries

– @TorontoMedics has taken patient to hospital – emerge run

ROAD CLOSURE: intersection closed

– expect delays#GO1145268

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2022

