QEW reopens at Cawthra after fatal crash kills 2 and injures 2 others

The Ontario Provincial Police say the QEW in Mississauga has reopened in both directions after a fatal crash claimed the lives of two people and injured two others.

The OPP said initially a two-vehicle crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Cawthra Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said as officers responded to the crash there were reports of a secondary collision involving a third vehicle that collided into the first crash.

“As a result of this secondary collision, both the female driver and male driver of the two involved initial vehicles were pronounced deceased,” Schmidt said.

Peel Paramedics said they arrived to assess four patients at the crash scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The other person was also pronounced dead en route to the hospital or at the hospital, paramedics said.

Paramedics said a third person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. Schmidt said that person was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the first collision.

Schmidt said the fourth person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was the the driver of the third vehicle that crashed into the first two vehicles.

He also said both drivers of the first two cars in the initial collision were outside of their vehicles in the left-hand lane when the third car collided into the back of the vehicles “causing critical and fatal injuries to both drivers and the passenger.”

The OPP shut down the highway in both directions. It was closed for several hours but reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

QEW crash near Cawthra Road.

Two people are dead, one person in critical condition. 10:30pm EB #QEW/Cawthra Rd. Two vehicle collision, three people involved, both vehicles blocking the left lane. Moments later a third vehicle collided into stopped vehicles. Driver of third vehicle minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/SixGD0oQFp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 17, 2022

UPDATE: Road Closure: Collision on #QEW #Port Credit – QEW Toronto bound and Fort Erie Bound at CAWTHRA ROAD. Both direction is REOPENED. ^nm — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) June 17, 2022