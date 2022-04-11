21-year-old woman critically injured after crash on QEW in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old woman remains in serious, life-threatening condition after a single vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near Ford Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a black sedan had rolled over multiple times, off of the highway crashing through a fence and ended up on North Service Road.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to a trauma ward at Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if speed was a factor.

The road has since reopened.

Update: 21 y/o driver ejected from vehicle as it rolled prior to coming to rest. Driver was transported to hospital and she remains in serious life threatening condition. Lanes expected to reopen by 10:30pm. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/jUpXIBevHs — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 11, 2022