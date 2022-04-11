Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

21-year-old woman critically injured after crash on QEW in Oakville

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 6:26 am
A photo from the crash on QEW near Ford Drive on April 10, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo from the crash on QEW near Ford Drive on April 10, 2022. Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old woman remains in serious, life-threatening condition after a single vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near Ford Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a black sedan had rolled over multiple times, off of the highway crashing through a fence and ended up on North Service Road.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police investigating fatal crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Trending Stories

She was taken to a trauma ward at Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if speed was a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

The road has since reopened.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagOakville tagQueen Elizabeth Way tagQEW Crash tagoakville crash tagford drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers