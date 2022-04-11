21-year-old woman critically injured after crash on QEW in Oakville

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old woman remains in serious, life-threatening condition after a single vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the highway near Ford Drive at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said a black sedan had rolled over multiple times, off of the highway crashing through a fence and ended up on North Service Road.
The woman was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
She was taken to a trauma ward at Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics.
Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if speed was a factor.
The road has since reopened.
