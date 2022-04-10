Ontario Provincial Police investigating fatal crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a collision in the Town of Wasaga Beach, Ont., that that killed one driver.

In a press release, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers discovered a fatal collision involving two vehicles before midnight on Saturday in the area of Mosley Street between 28th Street and 30th Street.

Both drivers, police said, were transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. One driver was pronounced dead, officers said.

While police were guarding the scene, around 4 a.m., a car attempted to drive through the road closure, disobeying the barricades, the OPP said.

The driver who attempted to enter the crash scene, a 25-year-old, was hit with a number of charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

The OPP are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the fatal crash before midnight or anyone in the area with dashcam footage.