Traffic

Ontario Provincial Police investigating fatal crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 12:08 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested a man early Friday following a reported robbery in progress at a business in Campbellford. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating after a collision in the Town of Wasaga Beach, Ont., that that killed one driver.

In a press release, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers discovered a fatal collision involving two vehicles before midnight on Saturday in the area of Mosley Street between 28th Street and 30th Street.

Both drivers, police said, were transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. One driver was pronounced dead, officers said.

Read more: Driver dies after fatal street racing collision on Toronto highway: police

While police were guarding the scene, around 4 a.m., a car attempted to drive through the road closure, disobeying the barricades, the OPP said.

The driver who attempted to enter the crash scene, a 25-year-old, was hit with a number of charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

The OPP are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the fatal crash before midnight or anyone in the area with dashcam footage.

