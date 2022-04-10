Menu

Crime

Driver dies after fatal street racing collision on Toronto highway: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 9:38 am
Witnesses reported vehicle racing with another car prior to the crash. View image in full screen
Witnesses reported vehicle racing with another car prior to the crash. OPP/Supplied

One person has died after a fatal car crash in Toronto during an alleged incident of street racing on a Toronto highway, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers responded to a fatal collision at Highway 427 and Finch Avenue West Saturday night.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the patient was transported from the scene at around 7:20 p.m. with life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old driver “ejected from the vehicle” and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

Witnesses had reported a vehicle racing with another car prior to the crash.

Police said they are trying to locate the vehicle and driver that the deceased person was racing against. They described it as a white Honda S2000 and have appealed to the public for help.

Officers said they did not believe there was any contact between the two vehicles that caused the crash.

